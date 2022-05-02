Arizona Cardinals get average marks for their 2022 NFL Draft

Fun times to grade drafts immediately following things.

Let’s take a look at some of the 2022 NFL Draft grades coming out.

Bleacher Report:

Once the Cardinals actually got on the clock, they continued to help Murray by snagging one of the best all-around tight ends in Trey McBride. Rebuilding the defensive front with Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders after losing Chandler Jones this offseason made a lot of sense. Grade: B-

PFF:

The price might have been steep, but it’s easy to see Brown taking a jump in the Cardinals’ offense in 2022. Murray has been PFF’s second-highest graded passer on throws 20-plus yards downfield since entering the league in 2019 — a good sign for Hollywood in the vertical slot threat role vacated by Christian Kirk... Draft Grade: B-

SI:

ANALYSIS: This is the draft I’m prepared to be the most wrong about. We’ve been advocating for years that the Cardinals simply sell out and pour all available resources into their offense, so this should be a satisfying moment for us. However, their aging roster composition needs to be supplemented by long-term talent on affordable contracts. GRADE: D

Sporting News:

The Cardinals and GM Steve Keim set a questionable tone for the draft by giving up a first-rounder for Marquise Brown to appease Kyler Murray. McBride was the best tight end on the board, but it wasn’t a need with Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams back in the mix. They did well working on their front seven needs with the upside of Thomas and Sanders, but should have looked more at linebacker before Luketa late. Grade: C

SB Nation:

The biggest part of the Cardinals draft was trading for Marquise Brown. I love that this team got help for Kyler Murray and prioritized it, but I’m a little mystified they didn’t address their defensive backs until much later in this draft. Grade: C+

NFL.com

Arizona traded for Marquise Brown, a college teammate of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, on Thursday night. If Brown becomes a consistent playmaker, the swap will be a savvy move. McBride will contribute as a strong receiver and blocker while Thomas and Sanders were also good Day 2 picks to bolster the front seven. Grade: A-

CBS Sports:

The Cardinals tripled down on edge rushers. Smart. And they picked good ones, too, with either awesome or feels-about-right value. McBride and Zach Ertz will be a fun combination at tight end and at least one of Marquis Hayes or Lecitus Smith will start sooner than later. Grade: A-

Clearly there are a wide range of opinions on what the Arizona Cardinals did in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We have “D’s” and “A’s” and everything in between.

Someone on Twitter compiled a list to even help out more.

The Arizona Cardinals graded out with a 2.34, so slightly below average. It will be interesting to see how this draft turns out for the team.