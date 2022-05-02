Meet the prospects: Arizona Cardinals get intriguing interior offensive line prospect in Marquis Hayes

The Arizona Cardinals finished their 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and as reviews roll in we will take a different approach.

Instead, we are looking at each prospect over the next couple of days.

This is basically what Justin and I do on our podcast, including a high end comp and low end comp.

The reality of physical and athletic comparisons is that most of the time it doesn’t always mean they reach that high end.

Low ends are littered with players who did not even make it in the league.

So, you have to assume most prospects finish up right in the middle.

However, we like to give you the possible range of outcomes.

Let’s take a look.

Marquis Hayes, OG, Oklahoma

Three-year starter at left guard, Hayes was in the program with Kyler Murray in 2018 but was not playing. However, he soon started at left guard in 2019 and held the spot for three full seasons.

Every snap in college was at left guard, so it is fine that he comes in as a late round pick for the Cardinals, as he gets a chance to sit and learn a year behind incumbent veteran starter Justin Pugh.

Hayes is an oddly built guard, not because his size at 6-4 and 318lbs, but because he has exceptionally long arms at nearly 35” and his wingspan is over 83”. The arm length is elite for a guard, and is on display in his game.

Hayes strength coming out is in pass protection.

According to PFF, Hayes had 37 hurries allowed in his career at Oklahoma. He allwed five sacks total and three additional hits.

Where he grades out more poorly is in the run game. He lacks the explosiveness to move big men off the line right now, but he can get into and wall-off players if needed with that length.

His high end comparison - Zane Beadles

Low end - Spencer Drango