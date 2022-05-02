Meet the prospects: Arizona Cardinals take linebacker with special teams promise in Jesse Luketa

Happy Monday one and all.

We have gotten through the 2022 NFL Draft and it is time to get to know the prospects over the next couple of days for the Arizona Cardinals.

This is basically what Justin and I do on our podcast, including a high end comp and low end comp.

The reality of physical and athletic comparisons is that most of the time it doesn’t always mean they reach that high end.

Low ends are littered with players who did not even make it in the league.

So, you have to assume most prospects finish up right in the middle.

However, we like to give you the possible range of outcomes.

Jesse Luketa, LB, Penn State

Luketa was a two-year starter at Penn State at linebacker and defensive end. His motor is similar to Markus Golden, but he lacks the refinement and football acumen that made Golden worthy of a day two pick.

Instead, Luketa is an effort first player who profiles as someone who can develop into a quality backup outside if the team likes him in the 34 linebacker role.

Luketa looks like the type of player who could end up profiling similar to Devon Kennard in terms of play style and ability, which has been a good career.

However, immediately if he makes a roster it will be as a special teams guy because of his willingness and play style.

High end comparison - Jordan Jenkins

Low end comparison - Prince Shembo