Arizona Cardinals re-sign Charles Washington to one-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals did not draft a safety this weekend, meaning they need to bring back some key special teams contributors.

They did so today, re-signing Charles Washington.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has re-signed safety Charles Washington to a one-year contract. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed. Washington (5-10, 192) returns to Arizona after appearing in 34 games the past three seasons with the Cardinals. He played in 15 games in 2020 and had a career-high 13 special teams tackles to go along with a forced fumble and three tackles on defense and appeared in seven games last season. Washington joined the Cardinals in 2019 off waivers from Detroit and played in 12 games in his first season with Arizona. The 29-year old Washington entered the league with Detroit as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016 out of Fresno State and played in 29 games with the Lions. In his career, he has played in 63 games and has 33 special teams tackles and 10 tackles on defense.

Welcome back to the desert, Charles.