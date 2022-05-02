Arizona Cardinals All Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins suspended for PED violation

Maybe now we know the reason made a draft day trade for Marquise Brown, a more ready veteran wide receiver.

The NFL announced on Monday that they have suspended Arizona Cardinals All Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for six games for violating the leagues Performance Enhancing Policy.

Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hNGNX4Aegx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

Hopkins of course missed most of last season with an injury to his MCL that rendered him out for the final seven games as well as the playoffs.

When Hopkins disappeard, so did the Arizona Cardinals dynamic offense.

The three-time first team All Pro has 157 receptions and 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns in his two season in Arizona, spanning only 26 games.

Replacing Hopkins production will likely fall on Hollywood Brown and could be part of the reason the Cardinals felt the need to make the move for Brown in round one as they watched the most ready-made receivers go off the board before their pick.

Let’s hope this is nothing major and Hopkins is back for the final 11 games and ready to produce.