Arizona Cardinals agree to terms with 12 rookie free agents

By Seth Cox
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 29 Collegiate Bowl Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms with 12 undrafted free agents.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has agreed to terms on contracts with the following 12 rookie free agents:

Georgia Southern CB Darrell Baker Jr.

Virginia Tech WR Changa Hodge

Colorado State DL Manny Jones

Boise State S Kekaula Kaniho

LSU WR Jontre Kirklin

Central Methodist DL Will Miles

Tennessee WR JaVonta Payton

Vanderbilt TE Chris Pierce Jr.

Fresno State RB Ronnie Rivers

Northwestern WR Stephon Robinson Jr.

Oklahoma DL LaRon Stokes

Auburn LB Chandler Wooten

That is a nice little class of players, and we will introduce them over the next several days as we introduce all 20 rookies from the 2022 NFL Draft class.

For the Cardinals, the names to really watch out for include Kekaula Kanio, Manny Jones and Will Miles.

Welcome to the desert one and all and good luck in your journey to the NFL.

