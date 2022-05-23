NFC West Poker Chip Assessments for Offensive Starters —- Will Cards Ante Up?

Background: Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas

With a couple of months to go before training camp, this is what the 2022 NFC starting lineups look like on paper in terms of poker chips (in my opinion).

Blue Chip = Bell Cow

Red Chip = Productive Starter

White Chip = Unproven Performer

QB:

ARI —- Kyler Murray —- RED

LAR —- Matthew Stafford —- BLUE

SF —- Jimmy Garoppolo —- RED

SEA —- Geno Smith —- WHITE

RB:

ARI —-James Conner —- BLUE

LAR —- Cam Akers —- RED

SF —- Elijah Mitchell —- RED

SEA —- Rahsaad Penny —- RED

WR1:

ARI —- Marquise Brown —- RED

LAR —- Cooper Kupp —- BLUE

SF —- Deebo Samuel —- BLUE

SEA —- Tyler Lockett —- BLUE

WR2

ARI —- A.J. Green —- RED

LAR —- Allen Robinson —- RED

SF —- Brandon Aiyuk —- RED

SEA —- D.K. Metcalf —- BLUE

LT

ARI —- D.J. Humphries —- RED

LAR —- Joe Noteboom —- WHITE

SF —- Trent Williams —- BLUE

SEA —- Charles Cross* —- WHITE

LG

ARI —- Justin Pugh —- RED

LAR —- David Edwards —- RED

SF —- Aaron Banks —- WHITE

SEA —- Damien Lewis —- WHITE

C

ARI —-Rodney Hudson —- RED

LAR —- Brian Allen —- RED

SF —- Alex Mack —- RED

SEA —- Austin Blyth —- WHITE

RG

ARI —- Will Hernandez —- WHITE

LAR —- Logan Bruss* —- WHITE

SF —- David Brunskill —- WHITE

SEA —- Gabe Jackson —- RED

RT

ARI —- Kelvin Beachum —- RED

LAR —- Rob Havenstein —- RED

SF —- Mike McGlinchey —- RED

SEA —-Jake Curhan —- WHITE

TE

ARI —- Zach Ertz —- RED

LAR —- Tyler Higbee —- RED

SF —- George Kittle —- BLUE

SEA —-Noah Fant —- RED

Starting Offense Total Points: (BLUE = 3 points; RED = 2 points; WHITE = 1 point)

ARI —- 20

LAR —- 21

SF —- 21

SEA —-17

Offensive Talent/Depth By Position Grade (per ESPN’s Mike Clay)

Post-Draft 2022 NFL Unit Grades pic.twitter.com/Bp2t3NaJyI — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 2, 2022

QB

ARI —- 2.9

LAR —-3.5

SF —-1.5

SEA —-0,1

RB

ARI —- 1.3

LAR —-1.8

SF —-0.8

SEA —-1.0

WR

ARI —- 3.8

LAR —-3.1

SF —-2.1

SEA —-3.3

OL

ARI —-1.5

LAR —-1.6

SF —-2.8

SEA —-0.1

TE

ARI —- 3.4

LAR —-2.5

SF —- 3.8

SEA —-3.1

Offensive Talent/Depth Rankings

ARI —-1.6 —- 9th in NFL

LAR —-1.7 —- 8th in NFL

SF —-1.5 —- 12th in NFL

SEA —-0.6 —- 28th in NFL

Commentary:

On paper, the Cardinals have the talent and sufficient depth to be a top 10 offense in 2022. If this group becomes galvanized, it could emerge this season as the top offense in the NFC West.

In terms of national perception, because of the manner in which the Cardinals’ season ended and the poor PR hits that the organization, DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray have incurred during the off-season, one would be hard-pressed to find any prognosticator who is willing to rank the Cardinals among their top 10 offenses —- save for Mike Clay and his position unit analytics.

It would certainly help the Cardinals’ chances and their national image if they manifest a full attendance for on-the-field OTAs this week, starting today. Yes, these OTAs are voluntary, but they are a golden opportunity for teams to start the team building chemistry and synchronization.

The question is —- do you believe the Cards have enough chips and proper sense of commitment to ante up in 2022?