NFC West Poker Chip Assessments for Defensive Starters —- Will Cards Raise the Ante?

Background: May 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during mini-camp at Arizona Cardinals training facility. Nfl Cardinals Mini Camp

NFC West Starters in the Nickel Defense:

LDE

ARI —- Zach Allen —- RED

LAR —- Leonard Floyd —- RED

SF —- Samson Ebukam —- RED

SEA —- Darrell Taylor —- RED

LDT

ARI —- Rashard Lawrence —- RED

LAR —- Aaron Donald —- BLUE

SF —- Arik Armstead —- RED

SEA —-Shelby Harris —- RED

RDT

ARI —- J.J. Watt —- BLUE

LAR —- Greg Gaines —- RED

SF —- Javon Kinlaw —- WHITE

SEA —-Poonah Ford —- RED

RDE

ARI —- Markus Golden —- RED

LAR —-Justin Hollins —- WHITE

SF —- Nick Bosa —- BLUE

SEA —-Uchenna Nwosu —- RED

MLB

ARI —- Zaven Collins —- WHITE

LAR —- Bobby Wagner —- BLUE

SF —- Fred Warner —- BLUE

SEA —- Cody Barton —- WHITE

NLB

ARI —-Isaiah Simmons —- RED

LAR —-Ernest Young —- RED

SF —-Dre Greenlaw —- RED

SEA —-Jordyn Brooks —- RED

LCB

ARI —- Jeff Gladney —- WHITE

LAR —- Jalen Ramsey —- BLUE

SF —- Jason Verrett —- RED

SEA —- Sidney Jones —- RED

SS

ARI —- Jalen Thompson —- RED

LAR —- Jordan Fuller —- RED

SF —- George Odum —- RED

SEA —- Jamal Adams —- RED

FS

ARI —- Budda Baker —- BLUE

LAR —-Nick Scott —- RED

SF —- Jimmy Ward —- RED

SEA —- Quandre Diggs —- RED

RCB

ARI —- Marco Wilson —- WHITE

LAR —- David Long Jr. —- RED

SF —- Charvarius Ward —- RED

SEA —- Tre Brown —- RED

NCB

ARI —- Byron Murphy —- RED

LAR —- Troy Hill —- RED

SF —- Emmanuel Mosely —- RED

SEA —- Justin Coleman —- RED

Total Points:

ARI —- 21

LAR —- 23

SF —- 24

SEA —-20

Mike Clay’s Defensive Unit Grades:

Post-Draft 2022 NFL Unit Grades pic.twitter.com/Bp2t3NaJyI — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 2, 2022

DI

ARI —-2.4

LAR —- 3.9

SF —- 3.3

SEA —- 2.5

ED

ARI —- 1.3

LAR —- 1.1

SF —- 3.4

SEA —- 0.4

LB

ARI —- 3.0

LAR —- 3.3

SF —- 4.0

SEA —- 0.4

CB

ARI —- 0.1

LAR —- 2.4

SF —- 1.8

SEA —- 0.4

S

ARI —- 2.0

LAR —- 1.1

SF —- 1.3

SEA —- 3.0

Defensive NFL Rankings

ARI —- 0.7 —- 26th

LAR —- 1.0 —- 15th

SF —- 1.1 —- 4th

SEA —- 0.5 —- 28th

Commentary

What stands out amongst Mike Clay’s unit rankings is how high he is on the Cardinals’ linebackers and how low he is on the Cardinals’ CBs. Clay must like the athletic potential of Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons. As for the the CBs, Marco Wilson and Jeff Gladney are both unproven heading into their second seasons in the NFL, and Byron Murphy was unable to sustain his high level of play in 2021.

What’s fascinating is how much Quentin Harris (Executive Direct of College Scouting) raved about the Cardinals’ young secondary when he was on the Dave Pasch Podcast. Then, Budda Baker said yesterday: “Personally I feel like it’s the best (defensive back room) that I’ve had in my career. We’re all kind of young, we all have the same kind of personalities and we’re all friends. We’ve got some guys that you’ll be excited to see.”

A couple of weeks ago, Mike Clay had the Cardinals’ safeties graded at 1.5. I tweeted Mike to ask why his grade was so low. While he did not respond to the tweet, he recently raised his grade to a 2.0 (which I think is still too low, but at least it’s an improvement).

The participation thus far in OTAs by the Cardinals’ defensive players, led by J.J. Watt, has been outstanding:

Kudos to J.J. Watt , Michael Dogbe, Rashard Lawrence Leki F. and all of the players who opted to attend OTAs and be the bell cows. You are the hope of a franchise that has never won a Super Bowl. https://t.co/KgN1WwVI0k — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) May 23, 2022

That is what true leadership looks like.

This is what true leadership sounds like:

When asked why he opted to participate in the Cardinals’ OTAs, Budda Baker cited these reasons:

“I’m a camaraderie guy, understanding people’s personalities, what they like to do on the field, of course, exchange numbers, talk a little football and all that type of stuff.

And that’s (showing up) what I just personally like to do, just because growing up, that’s just how it was, that’s what you just had to do.

Now that I’m one of the leaders on the team, I definitely want to do that, because it just helps the younger guys kind of get a head start before training camp and all that stuff starts.”

“Hope is a good thing, Red.”