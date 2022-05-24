Kyler Murray among group of veterans not at voluntary OTA’s

For the Arizona Cardinals, the voluntary OTA’s started on Monday and of course the news came out quickly that Kyler Murray was not in attendance.

This is not a huge surprise, as the NFLPA has been big on players taking more time away from the game, we are seeing bigger names not show up to the voluntary portions of offseasons workouts.

Murray leads the lists of Cardinals not at the voluntary OTA’s, but the list includes: DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, James Conner, D.J. Humphries, Rodney Hudson, Markus Golden, and Byron Murphy among starters.

For the Cardinals, this is nothing big.

Voluntary OTA’s are little more than light work to get guys ready for a little more rigorous workouts next week during mandatory OTA’s.

If there is a large swath of veterans missing from that and willing to give up cash, then we may have a story on our hands.

For now, it is click fodder to highlight a player or two who is not in voluntary OTA attendance.