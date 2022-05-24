Arizona Cardinals to sign running back Darrel Williams per report

The Arizona Cardinals have added what appears to be a veteran running back two to their running back room.

Jordan Schultz has reported the team will sign former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams.

Breaking: FA RB Darrel Williams is signing with the #AZCardinals, per source.



I’m also told Patrick Mahomes vouched for Williams, informing Arizona that he was a back he both liked/trusted. DW had a great season w/over 1,000 scrimmage yards, 8 TDs/zero fumbles (191 touches). — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 24, 2022

Williams had a nice career as an undrafted free agent out of LSU for the Chiefs where he was the main backup running back and spot starter.

In his career with the Chiefs he rushed for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns, also gaining 762 yards receiving and another four touchdowns.

In 2021, Williams had 144 carries for 558 yards and six touchdowns, while catching 47 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

He had 1,010 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns last year in 191 touches. That is about on par with what we saw Chase Edmonds do last year with the Cardinals in his touches, as Edmonds averaged 5.9 yards per touch while Williams averaged 5.3 yards per touch.

Welcome to the desert, Darrel.