PFF Projects big contract extension for Kyler Murray

While the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray continue to discuss the likely upcoming contract extension for the young quarterback, PFF has projected what they believe that contract would look like.

From ESPN Insider:

1. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals No. 1 overall pick Because Murray earned two Pro Bowl nods in his first three seasons, his $29.7 million fifth-year option for 2023 is the largest in NFL history — and he surely wants a multi-year extension that reflects the strong start to his career. In the meantime, the Cardinals made an aggressive move on Day 1 of the 2022 draft to acquire wide receiver Marquise Brown from the Baltimore Ravens — a college teammate of Murray’s at Oklahoma — to be the top receiving option while DeAndre Hopkins serves a six-game suspension. Murray has earned the highest PFF grade on throws of 20-plus yards in the NFL over the last two seasons with a 98.8 mark, and the Brown addition will go a long way in continuing that trend. All signs point to a deal eventually getting done, even as Murray drives a hard bargain at the negotiating table while looking for a deal that reflects the new quarterback market, where Aaron Rodgers is now the top earner at just over $50 million per year. Contract projection: Six years, $280 million ($46.67 million per year), $155 million total guaranteed

It will be interesting to see how close those numbers truly are.

The Cardinals allegedly had the opportunity to get in lower before the market was reset when Murray first came to the table.

If they would have done so, it likely would have saved them some cash, but sitting on your hands can do that.