Darrel Williams will give the Arizona Cardinals a capable Chase Edmonds replacement

When the Arizona Cardinals drafted Keaontay Ingram with their sixth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, many wondered if that would be the final piece to the running back room heading into the offseason workouts and maybe even training camp.

The Cardinals answered that when they signed veteran Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams.

Williams, a four-year veteran has been with he Chiefs his entire career and was a more prominent feature in the Chiefs offense in 2021.

He had a really nice season, finishing with over 1,000 total yards and eight touchdowns from scrimmage.

His presence on the roster is likely the replacement for the departing Chase Edmonds.

Edmonds was an important feature in the Cardinals 2021 offense when he was healthy. Edmonds had a 120 yard game against the Los Angeles Rams early in the season and had three games with 40 or more receiving yards.

His slashing style and ability to catch out of the backfield was the perfect compliment to James Conner’s rugged, physical style.

Now, Williams has the chance to take over the role and has shown in his one featured year as a change of pace back with receiving capabilities he is more than ready.

Williams last season averaged three receptions a game and averaged just under 10 yards per reception.

He has good hands and is a reliable piece to any running and passing attack.

He should give the Arizona Cardinals another strong weapon for their 2022 campaign.