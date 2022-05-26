Arizona Cardinals sign third round pick Cameron Thomas to contract

The Arizona Cardinals have signed all of their 2022 NFL Draft picks, after the team announced on Wednesday they have signed Cameron Thomas.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed San Diego State linebacker Cameron Thomas, the team’s third-round (87th overall) selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, to a four-year contract. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed.

The Cardinals now have all eight members of their 2022 NFL Draft class under contract.

Thomas (6-4, 267) played 36 games (34 starts) in his collegiate career at San Diego State and had 155 tackles, 21.0 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. As a junior last year, he started all 14 games and was a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in college football after collecting 71 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hurries. His 20.5 tackles for loss tied the Mountain West Conference single-season record and his 11.5 sacks led the league last year. Thomas was a three-time first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection and was an All-American honoree who finished his Aztec career ranked third in school history in sacks (21.0), and 10th in tackles for loss (39). A Carlsbad, CA native, Thomas led all FBS edge defenders last year with 77 total pressures according to Pro Football Focus.