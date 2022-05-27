Markus Golden one of NFC’s most underappreciated player

The Arizona Cardinals didn’t replace Chandler Jones this offseason and that has been something fans and pundits alike have scoffed at.

Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com discussed that maybe they feel okay because they still have their most effective pass rusher on the roster.

Frelund wrote about the most underappreciated players in the NFC and the Arizona Cardinals Markus Golden was one of them.

From Frelund:

With Chandler Jones signing in Las Vegas this offseason, Golden will be asked to play an even bigger role than he did last season, when he led Arizona in sacks (12) and hurries (25). Golden’s pressure rate dipped from 17.8 in 2020 to 11.5 in 2021, but that was partly related to how often the Cardinals blitzed — and how often they stuck to blitzing even when it wasn’t working. Arizona blitzed at the third-highest rate last season (35.1) but allowed the most TDs in the NFL when blitzing (18).

The highlight here is that Golden played 142 less snaps than Jones, while finishing with more sacks.

Golden will be asked to do more and he has shown in his career he can handle that.

The question becomes, who steps up to replace Golden?