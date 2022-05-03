Meet the prospects: Lecitus Smith can bring the nasty and physical to the Arizona Cardinals offensive line

We have gotten through the 2022 NFL Draft and it is time to get to know the prospects over the next couple of days for the Arizona Cardinals.

This is basically what Justin and I do on our podcast, including a high end comp and low end comp.

The reality of physical and athletic comparisons is that most of the time it doesn’t always mean they reach that high end.

Low ends are littered with players who did not even make it in the league.

So, you have to assume most prospects finish up right in the middle.

However, we like to give you the possible range of outcomes.

Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech

When the Arizona Cardinals came into the 2022 NFL Draft, everyone felt like interior offensive line was one of the key positions to address.

The team likely would have taken Tyler Linderbaum with their first round pick, if they didn’t need to add a wide receiver.

So, the first three rounds came and went and the Cardinals did not add an offensive lineman.

Instead, they waited until round six, where they got the big man from Virginia Tech.

Smith is an adept pass protector already, with solid movement skills, good feet and a ferocious punch.

Where he needs to improve is as a downhill run blocker, as he delivers a good initial blow, but needs to learn to finish consistently.

If he is able to do that, he could become a very good player in the NFL.

From a size, movement perspective, Smith has some Ben Grubbs to his game.

If he can find that physicality to finish in the run game, something that made Grubbs special for his eight years in the league, he could reach that potential.

If not, he could still be close to an A.J. Cann type of player along the line.

Those are obviously the best case scenarios for a sixth round pick, but Smith has the profile, athleticism and physicality to reach it.