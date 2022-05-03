Meet the prospects: Keaontay Ingram has the goods to be a contributor at running back for the Arizona Cardinals

We have gotten through the 2022 NFL Draft and it is time to get to know the prospects over the next couple of days for the Arizona Cardinals.

This is basically what Justin and I do on our podcast, including a high end comp and low end comp.

The reality of physical and athletic comparisons is that most of the time it doesn’t always mean they reach that high end.

Low ends are littered with players who did not even make it in the league.

So, you have to assume most prospects finish up right in the middle.

However, we like to give you the possible range of outcomes.

Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC

Ingram transferred after three seasons at Texas, finishing up at USC.

Over his career he averaged 5.5 yards per carry and had 16 touchdowns in his career. At 6’0” and 221lbs Ingram is a big back, but he has a lot of wiggle and has shown good hands in his career.

Ingram had 89 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns in college, including 56 receptions his first two years at Texas where he was used more in the passing game.

For the Cardinals, Ingram offers a diverse ability out of the backfield and could emerge as the running back two heading into his rookie season.

His high end profile is similar to Marlon Mack.

Mack has been a good back in the NFL and became the lead back with the Indianapolis Colts.

If Ingram doesn’t reach that, he still has good backup ability, similar to Brian Hill, who has pieced together a nice career.

Welcome aboard, Keaontay.