Meet the prospects: Myjai Sanders could bring a pass rush presence off the bench for the Arizona Cardinals

We have gotten through the 2022 NFL Draft and it is time to get to know the prospects over the next couple of days for the Arizona Cardinals.

This is basically what Justin and I do on our podcast, including a high end comp and low end comp.

The reality of physical and athletic comparisons is that most of the time it doesn’t always mean they reach that high end.

Low ends are littered with players who did not even make it in the league.

So, you have to assume most prospects finish up right in the middle.

However, we like to give you the possible range of outcomes.

Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati Bearcats

The Arizona Cardinals needed pass rushing options heading into the 2022 NFL Draft and coming out they have two different ones that they can try and use.

Sanders is a lean, long, edge with a dynamic first step and a slippery pass rush arsenal.

He is lean, maybe too lean right now, but has the juice to be an effective part time pass rush option for the Arizona Cardinals.

Sanders brings a bit of an unorthodox style as a pass rusher, but he has the juice and first step to be someone who can contribute.

The question is can he add enough weight, learn to play with better leverage and become an everydown player?

If he does, he has some Randy Gregory in his game. But that seems like an absolute best case scenario.

He profiles more closely to Kemoko Turay, the Indianapolis Colts part-time pass rusher who has done a nice job when healthy. Turay produced four sacks as a rookie and 5.5 sacks last year as a part time rusher.

If Sanders makes that, it would be a nice pick up.

If he develops into anything more, that is icing on the pass rushing cake.