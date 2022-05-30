How Cardinals’ Offense Matches Up With the Chiefs’

Background: May 23, 2022; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during OTA workouts at the teams training facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas

I thought it might be interesting to compare how the Arizona Cardinals’ offense matches up with the Kansas City Chiefs’ —- on paper —- and from the fans’ perspectives.

Per 2021 PFF Grades:

1st Team

QB: ARI —- Kyler Murray (82.9); KC —- Patrick Mahomes (80.4)

RB: ARI —- James Conner (81.9); KC —- Clyde Edwards-Helaire (65.6)

LWR: ARI —- A.J. Green (67.8); KC —- Marquez Valdez-Scantling (66.1)

RWR: ARI —- Marquise Brown (68.6); KC —- Mecole Hardman (70.3)

SWR: ARI —- Rondale Moore (70.7); KC —- JuJu Smith-Schuster (58.0)

TE: ARI —- Zach Ertz (65.8); KC —- Travis Kelce (85.0)

LT: ARI —- D.J. Humphries (67.5); KC —- Orlando Brown (75.4)

LG: ARI —- Justin Pugh (64.5); KC —- Joe Thuney (81.2)

C: ARI —- Rodney Hudson (57.4); KC —- Creed Humphrey (90.8)

RG: ARI —- Will Hernandez (55.9); KC —- Trey Smith (72.7)

RT: ARI —- Kelvin Beachum (60.8); KC —- Andrew Wylie (62.3)

2021 Offensive Grades

OFF: ARI —- 73.8 (21st) ; KC —- 82.4 (6th)

PASS: ARI —- 82.9 (5th) ; KC —- 75.2 (13th)

PBLK: ARI —- 66.3 (18th) ; KC —- 75.8 (6th)

REC: ARI —- 78.7 (9th) : KC —- 78.5 (11th)

RUN: ARI —- 68.0; (27th) KC —- 77.4 (19th)

RBLK: ARI —- 52.2; (31st) KC: 86.0 (2nd)

Commentary:

Taking DeAndre Hopkins (79.8) and Tyreek Hill (86.0) out of these lineups in Week 1, makes each offense less explosive.

Interesting that despite having stronger receivers and a stronger offensive line, Patrick Mahomes did not grade as well as Kyler Murray, although Mahomes played the full season, while Kyler missed 3 games.

On paper, the Cardinals’ and Chiefs’ skill players appear to match up fairly evenly. although Travis Kelce remains the most prolific receiver on either team.

The Chiefs revamped their offensive line last season, and it usually takes a few games for a new offensive line to build chemistry. To their credit, they graded very well as a unit and across the board individually.

For the Cardinals to match the Chiefs’ offensive line, they are going to need significant bounce back years from Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez and improved run and pass blocking grades across the board.

2nd Team

QB: ARI —- Colt McCoy (55.8); KC —- Chad Henne (30.8)

RB: ARI —- Darrel Williams (66.9); KC —- Ronald Jones (62.3)

LWR: ARI —- Antoine Wesley (60.1); KC —- Josh Gordon (45.5)

RWR: ARI —- Andy Isabella (59.0); KC —- Daurice Fountain (57.5)

SWR: ARI —- Greg Dortch (63.5); KC —- Skyy Moore (R)

TE: ARI —- Maxx Williams (77.9)/Trey McBride (R); KC —- Blake Bell (69.1)

LT: ARI —- Joshua Miles (61.9); KC —- Christian Geron (DNP)

LG: ARI —- Lecitus Smith/Marquis Hayes (R); KC —- Nick Allegretti (81.8)

C: ARI —- Sean Harlow (55.7); KC —- Austin Reiter (46.9)

RG: ARI —- Justin Murray (60.8); KC —- Chris Glaser (R)

RT: ARI —- Josh Jones (46.8); KC —- Lucas Niang (64.6)

Commentary:

The Cardinals appear to have stronger depth at QB, RB (thanks to the recent acquisition of former Chiefs RB2 Darrel Williams), TE, LT, C, RG

The Chiefs appear to have stronger depth at WR, LG, RT.

Offensive Rookies (PFF Big Board Rankings)

KC —- WR Skyy Moore —- #22

ARI —- TE Trey McBride —- #60

KC —- G/T Darian Kinnard —- #79

ARI —- G Marquis Hayes —- #103

ARI —- G Lecitus Smith —- #147

ARI —- RB Keontay Ingram —- #161

How far do you think the Cardinals have bridged the talent gap between themselves and the Chiefs?

Yards Per Game 2021

KC —-396.8 —- 3rd

ARI —- 373.6 —-8th

Points Per Game 2021