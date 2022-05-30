Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has passed away per reports

Per reports, Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, who was newly signed this offseason, has passed away at 25.

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!



R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

Gladney signed with the Arizona Cardinals this off-season, after being a first round draft pick out of TCU, Gladney played with the Minnesota Vikings. He was selected 31st overall.

In his collegiate career, he was a 2019 Second-Team All-American, 2019 First-Team All-Big 12, 2018 PFF First Team, 2018 Second Team All-Big 12 and 2017 Honorable Mention All-Big 12 for his play as a starting cornerback for the Horned Frogs.

With the 31st overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings select...



Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU pic.twitter.com/TQfNHIafH0 — PFF (@PFF) April 24, 2020

New #AZCardinals CB Jeff Gladney learning the defense. pic.twitter.com/WMBHE87IKr — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) May 24, 2022

He leaves behind his mother and father, Jacinda Jefferson and John Gladney, as well as 3 older siblings as well as a first-born child.

We have no information at this time, but we just want to share our condolences with the friends and family of Jeff Gladney at this time.

As more information becomes available we will update.

Please be respectful of both Jeff Gladney and his family and friends at this trying time. This is so tragic for them.