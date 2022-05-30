 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has passed away per reports

By Seth Cox
NFL: NOV 16 Vikings at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Per reports, Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, who was newly signed this offseason, has passed away at 25.

Gladney signed with the Arizona Cardinals this off-season, after being a first round draft pick out of TCU, Gladney played with the Minnesota Vikings. He was selected 31st overall.

In his collegiate career, he was a 2019 Second-Team All-American, 2019 First-Team All-Big 12, 2018 PFF First Team, 2018 Second Team All-Big 12 and 2017 Honorable Mention All-Big 12 for his play as a starting cornerback for the Horned Frogs.

He leaves behind his mother and father, Jacinda Jefferson and John Gladney, as well as 3 older siblings as well as a first-born child.

We have no information at this time, but we just want to share our condolences with the friends and family of Jeff Gladney at this time.

As more information becomes available we will update.

Please be respectful of both Jeff Gladney and his family and friends at this trying time. This is so tragic for them.

