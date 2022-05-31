Arizona Cardinals officially sign Darrel Williams

While we have known about it for a couple of weeks, the Arizona Cardinals made it official today in signing Darrel Williams.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed running back Darrel Williams to a one-year contract and has released running back Jaylen Samuels. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed.

Williams (5-11, 224) played the past four seasons with Kansas City and appeared in 51 games (seven starts) after entering the league in 2018 with the Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent from LSU. He eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards last season after setting career-highs with 558 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 144 carries to go along with 452 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 47 receptions in 17 games (seven starts) played. Williams was one of just seven players in the NFL last season with 500+ rushing yards and 400+ receiving yards (Najee Harris, Austin Ekeler, Alvin Kamara, Leonard Fournette, Cordarrelle Patterson, D’Andre Swift).

In his career, the 27-year old Williams has run for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns on 237 carries and has 762 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 83 receptions. He has also appeared in seven postseason games and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV following the 2019 season.