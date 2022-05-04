NFL announces Arizona Cardinals game in Mexico City on Monday Night Football

While the official schedule release date for the NFL is not until next Thursday, May, 12th we have one game penciled in already.
The NFL announced the dates for all five international games this year, including the Arizona Cardinals game in Mexico City.
The Cardinals will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, November, 21, 2022.
Some notes from the team:
The National Football League today announced that the Arizona Cardinals will play the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on ESPN’s Monday Night Football in a Week 11 matchup on Monday, November 21 at 6:15 PM (Arizona time).
This will be a rematch of the 2005 Cardinals-49ers game at Estadio Azteca which was the NFL’s first regular season game held outside the United States. The Cards earned a 31-14 win over the 49ers in that game in front of a then-record crowd of 103,467.
The Cardinals-49ers matchup will be the first game in Mexico City since 2019 and the fifth game overall in Mexico. In 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs earned a 24-17 victory over the Chargers at Estadio Azteca on Monday Night Football, two-and-a-half months before winning Super Bowl LIV. Estadio Azteca also hosted the Patriots-Raiders in 2017 and Texans-Raiders in 2016.
The game in Mexico City will air on ESPN with Monday Night Football’s new announcer booth of Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) calling the action.
Last year’s NFL resolution that expanded the regular season to 17 games included a requirement for teams to play at least one designated game internationally on a rotating basis. The Cardinals will play eight 2022 regular season games at State Farm Stadium, eight on the road, and the game against the 49ers in Mexico City.
Tickets for the game in Mexico City will be available in August. To receive information on tickets and hospitality, please visit www.azcardinals.com/intlgame.
The entire “Cardinals 2022 Schedule presented by SeatGeek” will be revealed on Thursday, May 12 at 5:00 PM (Arizona time).
