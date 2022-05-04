Meet the Prospects: Arizona Cardinals get versatile edge rusher in Cameron Thomas with third round pick

We have gotten through the 2022 NFL Draft and it is time to get to know the prospects over the next couple of days for the Arizona Cardinals.

This is basically what Justin and I do on our podcast, including a high end comp and low end comp.

The reality of physical and athletic comparisons is that most of the time it doesn’t always mean they reach that high end.

Low ends are littered with players who did not even make it in the league.

So, you have to assume most prospects finish up right in the middle.

However, we like to give you the possible range of outcomes and finish up with the Cardinals top two picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State

I was a big Cam Thomas fan when I popped on the film.

A long, lean, power rusher with good change of direction skills and someone who can set a hard edge in the run game, that talked to me.

One thing that you see with Thomas is he has some potential to add weight and become a great fit as a 34 defensive end, someone who could spell and eventually replace J.J. Watt.

He has to add some weight if he does that.

If he is a pure edge guy, he has good movement ability and has shown the ability to win inside and out.

If he can add some weight and become a 34 defensive end, I could see him playing similar to Justin Smith. That would be an incredible outcome for him, and maybe that is way too ambitous.

A player similar is John Engelberger, who was a nice starter for the 49ers early in the 2000’s.