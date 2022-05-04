Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Darrell Baker Jr. is an explosive athlete with ball skills at cornerback

It is time to get to know the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed over the next three days.

This is important, if you want to know why, feel free to reach out, but I will be highlighting all 12 of the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed to give them a little acknowledgement.

Let’s start with Darrell Baker Jr. a cornerback from Georgia Southern.

Georgia Southern cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (6-1, 190) played 53 games and totaled 111 tackles (80 solo), three interceptions, 17 passes defensed and two forced fumbles for the Eagles. As a senior in 2021, he set career highs in tackles (32), solo tackles (27) and passes defensed (eight). In 2020, his 31 tackles (24 solo), one interception and eight passes defensed earned him third-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

From Football Gameplan’s Draft Guide:

A click-and-close type corner that is very deliberate in his approach and he’s usually rewarded with the outcome of the play. - Shows excellent hand usage in terms of feeling out the receiver while also keeping that outside arm free to poke the ball out. - When coming out of his break/backpedal, he’s able to accelerate really well and close on the route/ball.

Baker tested well at his Pro Day, finishing with a 4.43 40 time, a 41.5” vertical, 136” broad jump. He is an explosive athlete.

Good luck to Baker.