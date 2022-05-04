Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Changa Hodge is a wide receiver with big production in his history

t is time to get to know the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed over the next three days.

This is important, if you want to know why, feel free to reach out, but I will be highlighting all 12 of the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed to give them a little acknowledgement.

Let’s keep things rolling with Changa Hodge from Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech wide receiver Changa Hodge (SHANG-uh) (6-1, 200) played 14 games in two seasons (2020-21) for the Hokies after beginning his college career at Villanova where he totaled 87 receptions for 1,462 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons (2016-19). He played in nine games in 2020 with Virginia Tech before injuring his knee and returned to appear in five games last season. In 2019 at Villanova, Hodge appeared in all 13 contests and had 65 catches for 1,118 yards (17.2 avg.) and 13 touchdowns (all career highs).

From Football Gameplan’s Draft Guide:

Really does a good job winning at the apex of the route and at the catch point. He is able to create just enough separation with the former, and supersede lack of separation with the later. Is a solid receiver at the intermediate level of the field. Does a really solid job on digs, low crossers and flag routes. Torn ACL Spring 2021, only was able to get into 5 games at Virginia Tech this past season. Suffered a season-ending injury early in 2017 while at Villanova. Needless to say, missed a lot of time w/injury over the course of his career.

Hodge may have been a draftable option if not for the injuries in the beginning and end of his college career.

His testing numbers were not good for a player his size, but let’s see what he looks like a year out of surgery.

Good luck to Changa on his journey in the NFL.