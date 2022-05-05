Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Manny Jones could be a big bodied run stopper for the Arizona Cardinals

It is time to get to know the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed over the next three days.

This is important, if you want to know why, feel free to reach out, but I will be highlighting all 12 of the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed to give them a little acknowledgement.

Let’s kick today off with Manny Jones of Colorado State.

Colorado State defensive lineman Manny Jones (6-4, 290) finished his career with 181 tackles (85 solo), 13.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 49 career games over the past five seasons. As a senior in 2021, he started all 12 games and had 45 tackles, 2.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. In 2019, he set career-highs with 54 tackles and 5.0 sacks, including a three-sack performance at Wyoming.

Jones measured in a little smaller than his listed size, at 6’2.5” and 280lbs at his Pro Day.

He ran a 4.93 40 with a decent short shuttle at 4.77. He profiles as a base defensive end in the 34 defense, with a good punch and an ability to stand up at the point of attack.

Good luck to Manny.