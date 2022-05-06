K1’s Contract Model Vote

Background: Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals (1) the looks to pass the ball against the AFC during the second quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee

Two days ago, Pat McAfee asked Ian Rapoport about the timeline for the Cardinals and Kyler Murray’s contract negotiations. Here is what @RapSheet had to say:

"My sense is you're looking at late June before we see a Kyler Murray extension with the Cardinals" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nsvlOiJBZX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 4, 2022

The question then becomes which most recent QB extension contract do you think makes the most sense for K1 and the Cardinals?

Patrick Mahomes: 10 years, $141M guaranteed. Josh Allen: 6 years, $150M GTD Dak Prescott: 4 years, $126M GTD Matthew Stafford: 4 years, $130M GTD

The extensions for Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford all have their various bells and whistles, plus maximum value numbers in the average of $40M-$47M a year range, but the gist for any contract extension is the numbers of years and the guaranteed money.

One could imagine that Erik Burkhardt might try to ask for a Deshaun Watson type of fully guaranteed contract. However, for the sake of our purposes here today, let’s assume that a Watson type deal is highly unlikely to be duplicated. Let’s allow cooler heads to prevail, where this anomaly of a contract is concerned.

One other realistic stipulation is the likelihood that Patrick Mahomes’ 10 year deal is going to be reworked at some point.

The reworking of the contract is a factor that is important to consider. The longer the years of the contract, the greater the odds that a reworking of the contract is likely to happen, particularly when the guaranteed money runs out. So, you may want to bear this in mind, when you weigh which of the 4 contracts above (or other), that to you, makes the most sense.

Which contract model do you think is best for K1 and the Cardinals?

Which contract do you think K1 would prefer?

