Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Jontre Kirklin is a true utility player who could have special teams impact for the Arizona Cardinals

It is time to get to know the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed over the next three days.

This is important, if you want to know why, feel free to reach out, but I will be highlighting all 12 of the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed to give them a little acknowledgement.

Let’s start our Friday off with Jontre Kirklin from LSU.

From the team:

LSU wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (6-0, 184) played 57 games (three starts) over five seasons with the Tigers as a wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back. He finished his collegiate career with 20 receptions for 313 yards and three touchdowns and 13 carries for 67 yards while also throwing for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 7-of-11 passing. Last year, he played in nine games, including starting at quarterback in LSU’s game against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Kirklin also added 10 tackles on defense and had three kick returns for 38 yards.

Versatility is the name of Kirklin’s game in college, but now that he is in the NFL, what will he be able to do?

Kirklin shined at the LSU Pro Day, putting up eye-popping numbers in the vertical (42”) and broad jump (11’5”) the latter of which would have been the best number at the NFL Combine.

He worked out at DB, but possesses skills that could make him an intriguing special teams contributor early in his career while the Cardinals figure out if he can play wide receiver or defensive back in the NFL (or gadget QB).

Welcome aboard, Jontre.