SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans think the team had an above average draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and Arizona Cardinals fans have quite an opinion on what the team did.

Here are this weeks SB Nation NFL Reacts Results:

A small group has the Cardinals getting an “A”, while most fans see the Cardinals getting average to slightly above average grades on their 2022 NFL Draft Class.

I think a “B” makes sense, as the Cardinals took a tight end early, then doubled down on two types of edge rushers, before finishing things out with some intriguing day three picks, including two guards with good profiles.

The question now becomes, who can make an impact?

But, there were no picks that made you say, they nailed it, so a “B” is more than fair.