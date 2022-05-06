Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Will Miles brings a raw ability as a pass rusher to the Arizona Cardinals

It is time to get to know the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed over the next three days.

This is important, if you want to know why, feel free to reach out, but I will be highlighting all 12 of the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed to give them a little acknowledgement.

Let’s get to know a really intriguing prospect in Will Miles.

From the team:

Central Methodist (MO) defensive lineman Will Miles (6-5, 279) played the past two seasons with the Eagles and appeared in 19 games and had 90 tackles, 12.0 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He played 12 games last season and had a team-leading 7.0 sacks and 14 tackles for loss to go along with 56 tackles. Miles began his collegiate career at Arizona Western where he helped the Matadors win two WSFL Conference championships while also playing on the basketball team.

My buddy Emory Hunt has the lowdown on Miles:

Superb athleticism with him having played college basketball. He’s got the length and movement skills necessary to work with at the NFL level. - You’ll see him have a solid understanding of how and when to use his length to be disruptive. - Has a pretty good power rush when he uncoils into an offensive lineman. - Has a killer instinct when he’s approaching the QB or ball carrier. Will need much better technique at the LOS in terms of setting the edge, working off double teams and defeating reach blocks.

Welcome to the desert, Will.