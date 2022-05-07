DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension and what the Arizona Cardinals do now

Well, this is something.

Jess and I recorded the usual 2022 NFL Draft podcast review, but the Arizona Cardinals decided to have different plans.

That is how being a fan works, right?

Instead, Jess and I discussed the suspension of DeAndre Hopkins.

It is a good conversation and I would recommend taking a listen to this one before

Below are the timestamps for the different parts of the show.

(1:00) Initial reactions to the news of the suspension and whether the Cardinals’ season is over before it even begins

(10:52) What the suspension potentially does to Hopkins’ legacy

(21:53) Possible lineup adjustments are coming

(34:07) The impact of Hollywood Brown

(41:26) Dez Bryant to the Cardinals?