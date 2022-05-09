Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: JaVonta Payton offers special teams upside for the Arizona Cardinals

It is time to get to know the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed.

This is important, if you want to know why, feel free to reach out, but I will be highlighting all 12 of the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed to give them a little acknowledgement.

Let’s meet another wide receiver prospect, this one from Tennessee.

From the team:

Tennessee wide receiver JaVonta Payton (ja-VON-tay) (6-0, 175) played last year with the Volunteers and had 18 receptions for 413 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. Prior to Tennessee, he spent two seasons at Mississippi State where he played in 21 games and had 28 receptions for 372 yards and one touchdown. He led the Bulldogs with 20 special teams tackles in his two seasons at the school and also returned six kickoffs for 121 yards (20.2 yard avg.). Payton began his collegiate career at Northwest Mississippi Community College and played in 21 games (20 starts) over two seasons.

Payton has been around for a little bit and profiles right out of the gate as a special teams type of guy.

Good luck to JaVonta.