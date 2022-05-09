 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Chris Pierce Jr. could be a movable H-Back for the Arizona Cardinals

By Seth Cox
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Vanderbilt at Ole Miss Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It is time to get to know the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed.

This is important, if you want to know why, feel free to reach out, but I will be highlighting all 12 of the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed to give them a little acknowledgement.

Let’s meet a Vandy prospect who is making the move to tight end in the NFL.

From the team:

Vanderbilt tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (6-3, 230) appeared in 55 games (37 starts) during the past five seasons as a wide receiver with the Commodores and finished with 109 receptions for 1,398 yards (12.8 yard avg.) and nine touchdowns. Last year, he started all 12 games and set a career high with 57 receptions for 654 yards and two touchdowns.

Pierce was a wide receiver with Vandy, but profiles more as a H-Back type.

He had average testing numbers a WR, but as an H-Bcak with his size could make him an intriguing move tight end option.

Good luck and welcome to the desert, Chris.

