Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Ronnie Rivers has third down back upside for the Arizona Cardinals

It is time to get to know the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed.

This is important, if you want to know why, feel free to reach out, but I will be highlighting all 12 of the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed to give them a little acknowledgement.

Let’s get to know a really fun third down back in Ronnie Rivers.

From the team:

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers (5-8, 195) finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in touchdowns scored (52), second in program history in carries (672), third in career rushing yards (3,417) and fourth in career all-purpose yards (5,208). He played in 53 games in five seasons and ran for 3,417 yards and 40 touchdowns on 672 carries (5.2-yard avg.) while also catching 150 passes for 1,417 yards and 12 touchdowns. Last season, he was named All-Mountain West Honorable Mention after leading the team with 788 rushing yards on 162 carries and five touchdowns while also recording 34 receptions for 364 yards and two touchdowns.

From Emory Hunt and the Football Gameplan Draft Guide:

One of the more fluid runners in the draft class. Rivers runs exactly like his last name. He has a smooth, gliding style. - Very elusive runner. He has a dead-leg move that more often than not, leaves a defender grabbing air. - Excellent receiving threat, both underneath and deeper down the field. Above average route runner as well. - Good combination of quickness and shiftiness as a runner. - Has value as a punt returner. Core special teamer - Strong week at the East West Shrine Bowl.

Rivers looks like the type that could become a viable third down and core special teams player.

His balance and ability to change direction is special. Maybe he can return kicks and punts for the Cardinals.

Welcome to the desert, Ronnie.