Arizona Cardinals 2022 NFL draft review show, Hollywood Brown trade and more

Earlier this week, Jess and I had an emergency podcast to discuss the suspension of DeAndre Hopkins.

Now, we are back to your regularly scheduled program, with a look at the 2022 NFL Draft, wrapping things up from Las Vegas.

We do quite a bit of work on each of the prospects, so sit back, relax and enjoy the best hour of Arizona Cardinals talk on the web.

Below are the approximate timestamps for the different parts of the show:

(1:00) Overall draft reactions, reviewing our mock drafts

(19:11) Was the Hollywood Brown trade worth what it cost?

(33:57) The Trey McBride pick

(40:52) The Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders picks

(53:10) The Day 3 picks – Keaontay Ingram, Lecitus Smith, Chris Matthews, Jesse Luketa, Marquis Hayes