Blake talks with @DP_NFL about the 2022 Cardinals draft class and expectations for the season.

This show is dedicated to the memory of Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

For Apple Podcast users:

Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.

Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.

Complete podcast playlist below