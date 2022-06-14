 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rodney Hudson’s Unexcused Absence

By Walter Mitchell
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans

The Cardinals’ lone unexcused absence from mandatory mini-camp is starting center, Rodney Hudson.

At this point it appears that Hudson’s future could be in question.

Here’s my own question about Hudson’s situation and the contract ramifications:

While 2021 was an up and down season health-wise for Hudson, he did very well in pass blocking efficiency:

In the interim, Sean Kugler has been using Justin Pugh and rookie 6th round pick Lecitus Smith at center.

Justin Pugh dropped his weight down to 265 this off-season and was contemplating retirement until Steve Keim offered him a revamped deal to bring him back for another year.

Pugh. who has been putting some weight back on, said he will give center a shot (and that it could possibly prolong his career) —- but, if it doesn’t work, he’ll go back to playing left guard.

The Cardinals may have already been aware of Hudson’s situation a few weeks ago when they brought UFA C Billy Price (NYG) in for a visit. Price is still available, although the 49ers might be looking to add a center following Alex Mack’s recent retirement.

Your thoughts?

