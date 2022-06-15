Mini-Camp Day 1 Headlines

Background: June 14, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during camp at the Tempe Training facility. NFL Cardinals Mandatory Camp At Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals All-In on QB Kyler Murray

The #Cardinals are expected to make Kyler Murray the highest-paid player in franchise history. #AZCardinals

— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) June 15, 2022

Imagine how different the Cardinals’ off-season might have been, had this been the message from day one.

Great to see Kyler hard at work on his QB reps.

Kyler Murray working QB drills at #AZCardinals mini-camp: pic.twitter.com/6QhgxcQ3oZ — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) June 14, 2022

2. Cardinals Unveil Hollywood Downtown Brown.

With the addition of WR Hollywood Brown, the Cardinals’ deep passing game might be prolific:

Just 27% of Marquise Brown's targets 20+ yards downfield last season were deemed catchable by @PFF.



Brown's new QB, Kyler Murray, ranked 1st in @PFF grade and 2nd in adjusted completion rate (54.9%) on passes 20+ yards downfield last season. — Jared Smola (@SmolaDS) June 14, 2022

This Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown duo is going to be fire



( @K1) pic.twitter.com/CbNFrePJiE — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 7, 2022

3. Rodney Hudson is an Unexcused Absence

The Cardinals liked Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum heading into the draft but ended up trading their first-rounder for Hollywood Brown. Center position is extremely thin if Rodney Hudson's absence extends to camp. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) June 14, 2022

Anyone ever sensed Rodney Hudson was happy with trade to ARI? Rumors were, he wanted very much to return to KC. Does he want out? Problem is Cards have already paid him $16M g-ted and his cap hit is $12.6M this year, with $8M dead cap (spread $1.76M last year + over next 4 yrs). — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) June 14, 2022

Deja Vu all over again? (Yogi Berra)

Patrick Peterson and DeAndre Hopkins 6 game PED suspensions.

Now possibly: the pre-season retirements of Malcolm Butler and Rodney Hudson?

Good points re: Creed, Linderbaum. Don't forget Cards drafted 4 Cs in 5 yrs-only Cole started (2 seasons)-all 4 not on roster last year (Boehm, Gaillard, Menet cut, Cole traded), in a year where Max Garcia had to start 5 games. Cards spent 2 3rds for Cole/Hudson, 4th on Boehm. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) June 14, 2022

4. Justin Pugh: From Near Retirement to New Possible Role as Starting Center

Justin Pugh nearly retired in the offseason but is now back with the Cardinals in an important role. More from @Tdrake4sports: https://t.co/g802b5KIya — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) June 15, 2022

While pondering his retirement, Justin Pugh dropped his weight to 265 pounds. Now he’s working full time to restore the weight:

Push breakfast to 10am. No protein bar, most brands are trash. Eat veggies then protein then carbs if any. Limit shit carbs, you know what they are. Drink water, plenty of water. Stop eating by 8pm. Be consistent. If you ever eat a bad meal go for a walk after. — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) June 15, 2022

Is Justin Pugh a viable option to take over for Rodney Hudson at center?

The huge advantage that Pugh has is his knowledge of the pre-snap blocking calls and coordinations in Sean Kugler’s system. Pugh is a very good pass protector who will need to learn how to pick up inside blitzes and twists.

Pugh has already acknowledged that a smooth transition to center could prolong his career.

Meanwhile, signing JC Tretter (6-4, 307, 31, CLE, 78.7 PFF grade in 2021) or Billy Price (6-4, 308, 26, NYJ, 62.3 PFF grade in 2021) could make perfect sense.

4. Isaiah Simmons Working With Safeties

#AZCardinals LB Isaiah Simmons working with the safeties during mandatory minicamp. pic.twitter.com/nxt1eU31NS — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) June 14, 2022

Superb move by to play Isaiah Simmons at safety. The safety trio of Budda, Jalen and Isaiah in a 4-2-5 should be tops in NFL. Isaiah is right where he belongs. https://t.co/j27Y2dsPNn — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) June 14, 2022

Basically it is a flex version of the 4-4 defense, with hybrid LB/S types on the outside. It is the most man and zone cover friendly defense. I believe Vance will use Isaiah as the SS who lines up over the TE and covers the TE. But, Budda, Jalen and Isaiah can all interchange. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) June 14, 2022

Cardinals' trio of Isaiah Simmons, Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson eliminate so many potential big plays. Very impressive. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) October 17, 2021

The Cardinals should be in a 3 safety hybrid defense close to 67% of the snaps.

Some fans are worried that using Isaiah Simmons at safety may prevent the team from re-signing Jalen Thompson. Don’t worry —- it is highly likely that the Cardinals have long term plans for Jalen Thompson. Having a trio of safeties like Budda, Isaiah and Jalen in today’s NFL gives the team a huge advantage.

Praying we switch to a 3 safety defense to get all these monsters on the field at the same time. All can literally do everything and we can be a wildly unpredictable defense pic.twitter.com/EARDC76P4X — K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) June 15, 2022

What are your thoughts regarding the 4 headlines on Day 1 of mandatory mini-camp?