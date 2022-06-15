 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mini-Camp Day 1 Headlines

By Walter Mitchell
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during camp at the Tempe Training facility.

  1. Cardinals All-In on QB Kyler Murray

Imagine how different the Cardinals’ off-season might have been, had this been the message from day one.

Great to see Kyler hard at work on his QB reps.

2. Cardinals Unveil Hollywood Downtown Brown.

With the addition of WR Hollywood Brown, the Cardinals’ deep passing game might be prolific:

3. Rodney Hudson is an Unexcused Absence

Deja Vu all over again? (Yogi Berra)

  • Patrick Peterson and DeAndre Hopkins 6 game PED suspensions.
  • Now possibly: the pre-season retirements of Malcolm Butler and Rodney Hudson?

4. Justin Pugh: From Near Retirement to New Possible Role as Starting Center

While pondering his retirement, Justin Pugh dropped his weight to 265 pounds. Now he’s working full time to restore the weight:

Is Justin Pugh a viable option to take over for Rodney Hudson at center?

The huge advantage that Pugh has is his knowledge of the pre-snap blocking calls and coordinations in Sean Kugler’s system. Pugh is a very good pass protector who will need to learn how to pick up inside blitzes and twists.

Pugh has already acknowledged that a smooth transition to center could prolong his career.

Meanwhile, signing JC Tretter (6-4, 307, 31, CLE, 78.7 PFF grade in 2021) or Billy Price (6-4, 308, 26, NYJ, 62.3 PFF grade in 2021) could make perfect sense.

4. Isaiah Simmons Working With Safeties

The Cardinals should be in a 3 safety hybrid defense close to 67% of the snaps.

Some fans are worried that using Isaiah Simmons at safety may prevent the team from re-signing Jalen Thompson. Don’t worry —- it is highly likely that the Cardinals have long term plans for Jalen Thompson. Having a trio of safeties like Budda, Isaiah and Jalen in today’s NFL gives the team a huge advantage.

What are your thoughts regarding the 4 headlines on Day 1 of mandatory mini-camp?

