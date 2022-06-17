Cardinals’ Pre-Season Superlatives

Background: June 15, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury claps for his quarterbacks during camp at the Tempe Training facility. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic NFL Cardinals Mandatory Camp At Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals’ fans on Twitter have been posting their choices to the following superlatives:

Here are mine:

* Most Overrated: DeAndre Hopkins

• Most Underrated: Jalen Thompson

• Best Player: J.J. Watt

• Key New Addition: Darrel Williams

• Could Surprise: Trey McBride

• Takes a Leap: Dennis Gardeck

• Prove-it Year: Kyler Murray — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) June 13, 2022

Hopkins —- can he still be thought of as a top 5 WR? Some say yes, without a doubt. But, because of the likes of Devante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel and Tyreek Hill, the question is debatable. How will his 6 game suspension affect his game and image?

Thompson —- his emergence as a fierce alley stormer is gaining steam in Arizona, but not nationally.

Watt —- his aggressive play elevates the entire team, as does his outstanding work ethic, leadership and dedication.

Williams —- having James Conner and Darrel Williams as a one-two punch could help make the Cardinals’ offense one of the most prolific in the NFL.

McBride —- the coaches are going to use him and feed him as a “Y” receiver, flex-type playmaker. Good luck covering Zack Ertz and him with linebackers.

Gardeck —- just listen to the dude —- he is primed and ready to wreak havoc on the edge.

Murray —- all the off-season drama surrounding his contract has put an added bull’s eye on his back (one that he has created himself via the media)—- the questions are: can he handle the added pressure of having to live up to a contract that some questions he deserves at this point in his career and can he prove, once and for all, that he’s a bona fide leader and finisher?

Your choices and reasons?