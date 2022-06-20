Arizona Cardinals sign cornerback Josh Jackson to help boost secondary depth

The Arizona Cardinals on Thursday made a move to try and add some depth to their secondary as they navigate the loss of Jeff Gladney.

Thursday, the team announced they have signed former second round pick Josh Jackson, who the Green Bay Packers took in the second round in 2018.

From the team:

Jackson (6-0, 196) is a four-year NFL veteran who spent his first three seasons in the league with Green Bay before playing with Kansas City last year. He has appeared in 44 career games (15 starts) and has 89 tackles, 12 passes defensed, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery in addition to 12 tackles on special teams. The 26-year old Jackson was a second-round pick (45th overall) by the Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Iowa and appeared in 42 games with Green Bay between 2018-20. He was traded to the Giants last summer and spent time on New York’s practice squad before signing with the Chiefs.

My good buddy Kyle Posey discussed Jackson being a bit overrated coming out of Iowa:

His issue is technique. At the line of scrimmage, guys can make him look silly. At the top of the route, it’s not much different. He gets turned around repeatedly. When you watch him it feels like he’s guessing more than reacting. The burst is lacking from a guy that will get beat. He tested well on his shuttles, but there isn’t this fluidity when it comes to changing directions.

There is a reason he has not been able to hang with two teams who are contenders but needed cornerback help. However, he will have a strong shot at making this roster because of the dearth of talent at cornerback.

Let’s hope he can continue to grow and find the right mix of talent.