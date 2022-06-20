Arizona Cardinals sign inside linebacker Ben Niemann

The Arizona Cardinals brought in two cheap, experienced veterans for depth at need positions last Thursday.

We discussed Josh Jackson’s signing earlier today, and now we take a look at Ben Niemann, a four-year veteran inside linebacker.

From the team:

Niemann (6-2, 235) appeared in 62 career regular season games (12 starts) with the Chiefs the past four seasons (2018-21) and had 153 tackles (100 solo), 2.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries and 13 special teams tackles. He played 17 games (five starts) with Kansas City last season and had a career-high 52 tackles (36 solo) to go along with 1.0 sack, two fumble recoveries and two tackles for loss. The 26-year old Niemann entered the NFL in 2018 with Kansas City as an undrafted rookie free agent from Iowa. During his time with the Chiefs, he also appeared in 11 postseason games and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV following the 2019 season.

Niemann could be a nice, cheap vet backup who has been with a great team over the last four years.

Welcome to the desert, Ben.