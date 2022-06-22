SB Nation Reacts: Which position do the Arizona Cardinals need to address before training camp?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

We are getting closer to training camp and another Arizona Cardinals season.

While the Cardinals have addressed a number of needs this offseason, they still have some holes they need to figure out.

That is why we cam to you, the fans to ask the question, which position do the Arizona Cardinals still need to add to this offseason?

While the Cardinals did an admirable job addressing the cornerback position, they are now dealing with an unfortunate tragedy with the passing of Jeff Gladney.

Then, the rest of the positions were addressed in minor moves or with no moves at all.

They also have the lingering question with Rodney Hudson.

So, what do you think the Arizona Cardinals need to do?

