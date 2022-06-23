Red Rain: Hudson at Center of Storm

The dark clouds hanging over the Arizona Cardinals since January have now burst into a thunderous storm. The question is can the pilots of this aircraft navigate the team out of the lightning and fuselage-shaking turbulence?
According to OTC, #AZCardinals rank 30th in active cash spending ($202M), total cash spending ($202.4M) and cash to cap ratio (.9348). Only the Falcons and Bears have spent less.— Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) June 22, 2022
NFC West compare (+/-):
Rams $293.0M (-$91M)
49ers $233.7M (-$31.7M)
Seahawks: $218.6M (-$16.6M)
While Michael Bidwill is not spending the kind of money that one would expect from an owner of the team that is hosting this year’s Super Bowl, he deserves credit for his work on civics education in the community:
We've made civics education a priority in Arizona. Thanks to the @AZCardinals and Michael Bidwill for joining the effort and helping to provide this opportunity for our kids to see our government in action. pic.twitter.com/bck0MXxi0e— Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) June 22, 2022
Loading comments...