Red Rain: Hudson at Center of Storm

By Walter Mitchell
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The dark clouds hanging over the Arizona Cardinals since January have now burst into a thunderous storm. The question is can the pilots of this aircraft navigate the team out of the lightning and fuselage-shaking turbulence?

While Michael Bidwill is not spending the kind of money that one would expect from an owner of the team that is hosting this year’s Super Bowl, he deserves credit for his work on civics education in the community:

