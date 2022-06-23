Red Rain: Hudson at Center of Storm

The dark clouds hanging over the Arizona Cardinals since January have now burst into a thunderous storm. The question is can the pilots of this aircraft navigate the team out of the lightning and fuselage-shaking turbulence?

According to OTC, #AZCardinals rank 30th in active cash spending ($202M), total cash spending ($202.4M) and cash to cap ratio (.9348). Only the Falcons and Bears have spent less.



NFC West compare (+/-):

Rams $293.0M (-$91M)

49ers $233.7M (-$31.7M)

Seahawks: $218.6M (-$16.6M) — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) June 22, 2022

While Michael Bidwill is not spending the kind of money that one would expect from an owner of the team that is hosting this year’s Super Bowl, he deserves credit for his work on civics education in the community: