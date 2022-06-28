SB Nation Reacts Survey: Should the Arizona Cardinals make a move at center?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

Last week we asked what position group needed to be addressed still.

Those results will be out tomorrow, but for this week we want to know your opinion on what the team should do with the impending Rodney Hudson decision.

It seems unlikely we will see Hudson in an Arizona Cardinals uniform in 2022, so should the Arizona Cardinals pull the trigger on a new center now, go with what they have on the roster or wait until training camp to make a move?

Please take our survey

Waiting til camp seems like the ideal call, and although the talent pool may be shallower, it would allow the Cardinals to know for sure what Hudson is doing, while seeing what Justin Pugh or Lecitus Smith can do at the center position.

But, what would you do?

