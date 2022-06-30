SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals need to add a cornerback per the fans

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!

We asked last week about what the Arizona Cardinals still need to do on their roster.

What position needs to be addressed before the start of training camp, and there was a clear winner.

No question fans want to see the Arizona Cardinals add another cornerback heading into training camp.

The Cardinals felt like, again this is what the Cardinals thought, that they had added a difference maker in Jeff Gladney before his tragic passing.

So now, what do the Cardinals do?

On the roster: Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew, Breon Borders, Josh Jackson, Nate Brooks, Jace Whittaker, Darrell Baker Jr.

The top free agents available: Kevin King, Chris Harris Jr, Xavier Rhodes, Janoris Jenkins, Richard Sherman, Joe Haden, Donte Deayon, Pierre Desir, A.J. Bouye, Desmond Trufant, Robert Alford and Jimmy Smith.

Those are the top veterans... Who would you bring in?