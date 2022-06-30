2023 NFL Draft: Veteran quarterbacks look to hold off young studs heading into new college football season

There are some big quarterback competitions heading into the 2022 college football season.

Some of these will have repercussions for the 2023 NFL Draft.

That is why the first thing we talk about are the upcoming quarterback competitions that could have an immediate impact on the 2023 NFL Draft class.

Justin and I return from a short break to discuss the QB competitions looming at three major college football programs.

Can the draft-eligible veterans hold off their younger competitors?

Plus, a draft twitter newcomer has a hot take about a potential #1 overall draft prospect that sends some shockwaves through the podcast.

