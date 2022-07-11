Arizona Cardinals announce open practice schedule for 2022 training camp

The Arizona Cardinals have announced their practice schedule for their upcoming training camp for 2022.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club will open its 2022 Training Camp Powered by Cox later this month at State Farm Stadium.

TICKETS REQUIRED: While both parking and admission are free, digital tickets will be required for entry into each practice and once reserved, will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app. To download the Cardinals mobile app, visit www.azcardinals.com/app.

TICKET AVAILABILITY: Starting next Monday (July 18) at 10:00 AM (AZ time), Cardinals Season Ticket Members will have the first opportunity to reserve training camp tickets utilizing the account manager function at www.azcardinals.com/am. All others may reserve tickets starting at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 20 by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camptix. Individuals may secure up to four free tickets for practices while supplies last.

PRACTICE INFO: The team’s first open practice session will take place on Saturday, July 30 as part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” initiative. The team’s annual “Red & White Practice” will take place on Saturday, August 6. More details on Back Together Saturday and the Red & White Practice at State Farm Stadium will be announced at a later date.

The schedule for open training camp practices at State Farm Stadium is listed below:

CARDINALS 2022 TRAINING CAMP POWERED BY COX

Date Practice Time

Saturday, 7/30 1:30-3:00 PM (Back Together Saturday)

Monday, 8/1 1:00-2:45 PM

Tuesday, 8/2 8:30-10:00 AM

Wednesday, 8/3 8:45-10:30 AM

Thursday, 8/4 8:45-10:30 AM

Friday, 8/5 8:45-10:30 AM

Saturday, 8/6 1:30-3:00 PM (Red & White Practice)

Monday, 8/8 1:30-3:00 PM

Tuesday, 8/9 8:45-10:30 AM

Wednesday, 8/10 8:45-10:30 AM

Please note: Practice times are subject to change. For the most up-to-date practice info, fans are encouraged to check the team’s official website www.azcardinals.com as well as @azcardinals on Twitter.