2022 Arizona Cardinals positional preview: Quarterback is still locked down for the Cardinals

For the Arizona Cardinals the 2022 season is a pivotal one.

After re-signing both the head coach and GM to long-term extensions, the team has to lock up the young quarterback and move forward.

However, for 2022 there is no question about who is the quarterback and quite frankly what the quarterback room will look like.

Kyler Murray - The Cardinals have not had a young quarterback with as much talent or success as Murray since the 1960’s when Jim Hart was slinging it for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Murray has improved every season both individually and from a team perspective, while helping create one of the more exciting offenses in the NFL.

The Cardinals have yearned for a young quarterback for decades and they have it.

Colt McCoy - Barring an injury or just completely flaming out, McCoy is the Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback this year and likely next year. McCoy is someone who has the respect of the team and works well with Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray. Unless he physically cannot go, he is locked in.

Trace McSorley - McSorley has some McCoy to his game. He could be a viable backup for some teams and is a nice safety net if anything were to happen to McCoy, while also being a viable practice squad candidate.

Jarrett Guarantano - Not sure how long Guarantano hangs on through the course of camp, but he heads into training camp on the roster... At least a week before.

Seems like a longshot at best for even the practice squad.