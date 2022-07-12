2022 Arizona Cardinals positional preview: Who has James Conner’s back at running back?

The Arizona Cardinals got a great deal on James Conner in 2021.

They brought back the bruising, big man, but now have questions about who takes up for him when he needs a break.

What does the running back position look like after Conner and who do you see getting the second most carries?

Let’s get a look at the depth chart.

James Conner - Put together a solid season in his first year in the desert. Finished with 1,127 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns. Not too bad. He’ll be the bellcow in 2022.

Darrel Williams - A backup for four season in Kansas City, Williams had his best year of his career, finishing with 1,010 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. He gives the Cardinals the most veteran backup of the group, but can he hold off some of the young guys?

Eno Benjamin - Finally got some run in 2021, finished with 118 yards and a touchdown rushing. Benjamin has been someone fans want to see more of, but now they have Williams and a draft pick, so he’ll have to continue to earn it.

Keaontay Ingram - The Arizona Cardinals sixth round pick seems like the perfect compliment, replacement to James Conner. He has some unique skills for a man his size. Can he live up to the hype he went into Texas with? Does he make the roster?

Jonathan Ward - Ward has been a staple for years on the Cardinals special teams unit. Now, can he maintain his place on the roster?

T.J. Pledger - Smaller back, where is his place on the roster for the Cardinals?

Ronnie Rivers - Speaking of smaller back, Rivers is the smallest of the backs, but doesn’t play like a small back. He has nice wiggle and can catch passes out of the backfield.

Is it Rivers vs. Pledger vs. Benjamin vs. Ward for a roster spot?