Cardinals Defense Heating Up?

Golden Preparation and Results:
Make it Translate! Drill work to Game Day! @markusgolden pic.twitter.com/qB2STC5LIN— Coach Brandon Jordan (@CoachBTJordan) July 11, 2022
Imagine this TEX stunt with Leki Fotu and Isaiah Simmons:
Vita Vea executing a Tex Stunt to Perfection pic.twitter.com/fhP93Wz6jb— Firstdown_XOs (@FirstdownXOs) July 11, 2022
Lord Byron of the Secondary:
He's Him @byronmurphy x #TouchdownTuesday pic.twitter.com/xNVDT3MNaA— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 5, 2022
Superior Athleticism and Hustle:
Isaiah Simmons causes the turnover! #RedSea @isaiahsimmons25— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2022
: #AZvsDAL on FOX
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/5cbnr6Snhn
And Speed Baby!
Who made the race 35 yards https://t.co/x5xgXnykQP— Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) July 7, 2022
Eye of the Tiger@isaiahsimmons25 x @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/iETTE2WxvS— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) June 16, 2022
Shhh...don’t let anyone know that this pouncing Bearcat is coming around the corner:
@MyjaiSanders pic.twitter.com/6d6FRPWaHo— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 12, 2022
Cardinals CFA version of Malcolm Butler?
Fun at Work. pic.twitter.com/XTbKVVtyxb— Darrell Baker Jr. (@12_darrell) July 11, 2022
The Bell Cow:
Dad bod loading… pic.twitter.com/DuZ9NZEKHl— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 25, 2022
The Dawg:
One Sunday Closer. pic.twitter.com/omnaWyro76— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) June 27, 2022
The Up and Comers:
Training Camp pic.twitter.com/3UeV8JIdpY— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) June 18, 2022
The Chef:
From players and coaches to the league office itself, work done over the summer is what really drives the NFL forward— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 11, 2022
Guest column from @AZCardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph ↓ https://t.co/jxp3UORGYs
What a fabulous article by Vance Joseph! Man, is this guy one heckuva passionate and articulate dude. He has a knack for putting things in keen perspective. This is such a great read. Go for it.
Vance and staff cooking up a home grown feast?
- SAM OLB: Myjai Sanders (R3, 2022)
- LDE: Zach Allen (R3, 2019)
- NT: Rashard Lawrence (R4, 2020) / Leki Fotu (R4, 2020)
- RDE: Cameron Thomas (R3, 2022) / Leki Fotu (R4, 2020)
- BANDIT OLB: Dennis Gardeck (CFA, 2018) / Cameron Thomas (R3, 2022)
- MIKE ILB: Zaven Collins (R1, 2021)
- $ ILB: Isaiah Simmons (R1, 2020)
- LCB: Byron Murphy (R2, 2019)
- SS: Jalen Thompson (R5-S, 2019)
- FS: Budda Baker (R2, 2017)
- RCB: Marco Wilson (R4, 2021)
Home Grown Depth:
- OLB: Victor Dimukeje (R6, 2021)
- DE: Michael Dogbe (R7, 2019)
- DT/DE: Manny Jones (CFA, 2022)
- ILB: Ezekiel Turner (CFA, 2018)
- ILB: Chandler Wooten (CFA, 2022)
- OLB/ILB: Jesse Luketa (R7, 2022)
- CB Jace Whittaker (CFA, 2020)
- CB Christian Matthew (R7, 2022)
- CB Darrell Baker Jr. (CFA, 2022)
- SS James Wiggins (R7, 2021)
- FS Deionte Thompson (R5, 2019)
- FS Tae Daley (CFA, 2022)
The Bucs and Rams have built their defenses primarily through the draft —-
I believe that for the Cardinals, this is the most talented roster of home grown defensive players the franchise has quite possibly ever assembled.
Do you?
The Dockett and Campbell years were notable —- but the home grown talent on their defenses wasn’t as widespread.
Loading comments...