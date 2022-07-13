Cardinals Defense Heating Up?

Golden Preparation and Results:

Imagine this TEX stunt with Leki Fotu and Isaiah Simmons:

Lord Byron of the Secondary:

Superior Athleticism and Hustle:

And Speed Baby!

Shhh...don’t let anyone know that this pouncing Bearcat is coming around the corner:

Cardinals CFA version of Malcolm Butler?

The Bell Cow:

The Dawg:

The Up and Comers:

The Chef:

From players and coaches to the league office itself, work done over the summer is what really drives the NFL forward



What a fabulous article by Vance Joseph! Man, is this guy one heckuva passionate and articulate dude. He has a knack for putting things in keen perspective. This is such a great read. Go for it.

Vance and staff cooking up a home grown feast?

SAM OLB: Myjai Sanders (R3, 2022)

LDE: Zach Allen (R3, 2019)

NT: Rashard Lawrence (R4, 2020) / Leki Fotu (R4, 2020)

RDE: Cameron Thomas (R3, 2022) / Leki Fotu (R4, 2020)

BANDIT OLB: Dennis Gardeck (CFA, 2018) / Cameron Thomas (R3, 2022)

MIKE ILB: Zaven Collins (R1, 2021)

$ ILB: Isaiah Simmons (R1, 2020)

LCB: Byron Murphy (R2, 2019)

SS: Jalen Thompson (R5-S, 2019)

FS: Budda Baker (R2, 2017)

RCB: Marco Wilson (R4, 2021)

Home Grown Depth:

OLB: Victor Dimukeje (R6, 2021)

DE: Michael Dogbe (R7, 2019)

DT/DE: Manny Jones (CFA, 2022)

ILB: Ezekiel Turner (CFA, 2018)

ILB: Chandler Wooten (CFA, 2022)

OLB/ILB: Jesse Luketa (R7, 2022)

CB Jace Whittaker (CFA, 2020)

CB Christian Matthew (R7, 2022)

CB Darrell Baker Jr. (CFA, 2022)

SS James Wiggins (R7, 2021)

FS Deionte Thompson (R5, 2019)

FS Tae Daley (CFA, 2022)

The Bucs and Rams have built their defenses primarily through the draft —-

I believe that for the Cardinals, this is the most talented roster of home grown defensive players the franchise has quite possibly ever assembled.

Do you?

The Dockett and Campbell years were notable —- but the home grown talent on their defenses wasn’t as widespread.