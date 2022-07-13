2022 Arizona Cardinals positional preview: Wide receiver is a strength and a question mark for the Arizona Cardinals

The question mark on the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver room is simply... How good can it be?

We know what they have in a number of players, but now we will see if this team can put together a full year of success in this positional group.

What do they have?

DeAndre Hopkins - An All Pro when on the field, Hopkins has to serve a six game suspension to start the season. Now he will have to prove some doubters wrong if he was so good because of certain things (I don’t think this will be an issue at all).

Marquise Brown - This trade looks smarter and smarter the further away we get from it. Brown is a big play threat who was held back a little in Baltimore with his usage. He was in the Hopkins volume role instead of the big play, down the field role because that is not the strength of Lamar Jackson. Just not a great personnel fit, but he made it work.

A.J. Green - As a number three you have to be excited. As a number two you want to see a little more. Can we see some high volume production during those six weeks?

Rondale Moore - Moore could be the breakout star for 2022 if he has a nice first six weeks without Hopkins on the field. If he can become a big threat, then when Hopkins gets back this depth chart could be incredible.

Antoine Wesley - Wesley was a nice surprise in 2021, but he showed he cannot be more than a very good four. Asking more from him will lead to some bright spots, but also disappointment.

Andy Isabella - Still waiting on the Isabella breakout, and not sure it is coming. Isabella has failed to establish himself over the last three seasons. Does he make it out of camp?

Greg Dortch - Dortch is looking to take the next step and be a dress out every week type. Now, can he take the Isabella spot on the depth chart?

Christian Blake - A 26 year old with 28 receptions and 257 yards in his career. He is looking to take over for Wesley, can he handle it?

Andre Baccellia - Baccellia has been in the NFL for a couple of seasons, getting time with Kansas City, New England and the Arizona over the last two years. A depth piece in camp, can he do anymore?

JaVonta Payton - Payton is an undrafted free agent from Tennessee who is third on the depth chart for the “slot” position. He has a long road ahead of him to make the roster.

Jontre Kirklin - Fourth at the “X” position on the depth chart, that doesn’t include DeAndre Hopkins right now.

Jared Smart - Another deep on the depth chart receiver, you have to figure two of Baccellia, Payton, Kirklin and Smart end up with practice squad chances... Who do you see?